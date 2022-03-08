हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol gives hilarious reply to fan who asked why Rani Mukerji was not on Instagram

Actor Kajol, who is known for her great sense of humour, gave a witty reply to a fan on Tuesday.

Kajol gives hilarious reply to fan who asked why Rani Mukerji was not on Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Kajol, who is known for her great sense of humour, gave a witty reply to a fan on Tuesday.

In an interactive session with her fans on her Instagram stories, the actor had asked her fans to express their pledge on Women's Day. One fan took this opportunity to ask Kajol about her cousin and actor, Rani Mukherjee.

ba

The excited fan asked her, "Plz Rani Mukherjee ke baare mai batao woh insta pe kyu nhi h and happy woman's day."

Kajol gave a rib-tickling reply to the fan, which read, "Dialing Rani, this is serious!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol and Rani have shared the screen space together in films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's among others.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the OTT film, 'Tribhanga'. She will be next seen in the film, 'Salaam Venky'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kajolhilarious replyFanRani MukerjiInstagram storiesWomen's DayInternational Women's Day 2022interactive session
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor posts monochromatic picture, teases girlfriend Malaika Arora

Must Watch

PT4M31S

DNA: Ukraine to become Afghanistan of Europe?