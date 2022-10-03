Kajol is 'proud' of son Yug as he serves bhog at Durga Puja- WATCH

New Delhi: Durga puja is one of the biggest celebrations in the country. The festival is celebrated all across the glove with great pomp and grandeur every year. Many celebrities visit the pandals to attend the puja. Bollywood actress Kajol celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm every year. This year, she was accompanied by her son Yug Devgn and she is very 'proud' of him.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a video of her son serving bhog to people at Durga Puja pandal. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a red saree, as usual, she kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair in a high pony. Yug too wore a red kurta and white pajama to complete the festive look.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji too dropped red hearts in the comments. Also, actress Divya Dutta wrote, 'So lovely. I Wana come too!!.'

Kajol celebrates the festival every year with her family and friends and makes sure she visits the pandals and seeks blessings.

On the work front, Kajol will soon make her digital debut with the Indian adaptation of the American series 'The Good Wife' on Disney+ Hotstar.