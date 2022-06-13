हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kajol

Kajol looks lovely in chic white jumpsuit, fan calls her 'my beautiful queen'

Kajol Devgan on Monday dopped a fresh picture of herself, where she is seen dressed up in a white chic outfit. 

Kajol looks lovely in chic white jumpsuit, fan calls her 'my beautiful queen'
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan shared a stunning picture on Monday (June 13) on her social media account. The 'Tanhaji' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture leaving her fans amazed. The 47-year-old actor knows how to engage her fans and followers well. She often shares her life updates with her fans on Instagram.

In the picture, Kajol could be seen dressed in a white chic jumpsuit. To complement her look, she opted for pair of yellow sunglass.

She wore subtle makeup with nude-toned lipstick. She kept her hair open to give a chic touch to her entire look. She captioned her picture as, "Main hoon Don, Main hoon Don, main hoon, main hoon, main hoon Don".

Kajol

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in 'Tanhaji', alongside her husband Ajay Devgan and Saif Ali Khan. 

Currently, she is busy shooting for her film 'Salaam Venky'. The film which was earlier titled as 'The Last Hurrah', is helmed by none other than Revathy. 

