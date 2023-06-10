Kajol Shares Cryptic Post On Social Media, Here's The Truth Behind It

New Delhi: Actor Kajol on Friday left her fans worried by sharing a cryptic post about her life on Instagram. In the post, she mentioned that she is "facing one of the toughest trials" of her life.

To deal with her struggles, the 48-year-old said she had decided to take a break from social media. She even deleted and archived all her other Instagram posts. The post left her fans confused and concerned.

However, after leaving her fans guessing on what she was hinting at and if all was well with her, the actor later clarified that the cryptic post was part of a promotional strategy for her upcoming OTT series 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka'.

The web series was earlier titled 'The Good Wife'. Kajol put out an update on her earlier post by sharing a post from Disney+Hotstar, on her Instagram handle.

'The Trial' is an Indian adaptation of hit American courtroom drama 'The Good Wife' starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. It began airing in 2009. The show ran for seven seasons and wound up in 2016.

Kajol will essay the role of a housewife, who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma, it will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Kajol also has 'Lust Stories 2' in her kitty.