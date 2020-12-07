Kajol shares stunning throwback picture, says she misses "the normal"

Mumbai: Missing `the normal days`, actor Kajol on Monday treated her fans to a monochromatic throwback picture in which she is seen gleefully performing on the stage.

The `Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge` star hopped on to Instagram and shared a black and white picture in which the actor looked stunning. Sporting a white loosely ruffled top, and a pair of black denim, the actor looked gorgeous with her luscious locks open and a beaming smile as she got absorbed in the moment.

Kajol seems to deliver an on-stage performance, as in the backdrop one can notice a few backstage dancers and a huge light. Fans are also seen cherishing the `Ishq` star`s performance as they wave their hands.

Recalling the pre-COVID-19 times, the `My Name Is Khan` star captioned the photograph as "I`ve almost forgotten how it feels to be on sets..."She added, "#MissingTheNormal."

Celebrity followers including Taapsee Pannu and more than 45,000 followers liked the post, while many fans left red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Of late, the `Tanhaji` star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier last week, Kajol shared a post in which she welcomed December and said, "It felt like March-November was just a 15min thing...#just2020things #ItsDecember."