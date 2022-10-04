Kajol tells Jaya Bachchan 'mask nikalna padega', poses with Rani Mukerji for pics; viral video from Durga Puja pandal breaks internet - Watch

New Delhi: On Maha Ashtami (October 3) this time, Kajol looked all pepped up. She was in her element and that literally broke the internet. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan also visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal where the Mukherjees were also present. Kajol greeted the senior star and in a fun banter told her 'mask nikalna padega' while having a conversation.

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan were joined by veteran actress Tanuja, Tanishaa, Ayan Mukerji, Sharbani Mukherjee, Mouni Roy and Rani Mukerji as they posed for a photo-op too. Later, in another viral clipping, Kajol was seen posing with her cousin and actress Rani Mukerji and again exchanged fun banter. Both looked stunning in sarees and fans were reminded of their Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal is visited by many celebs annually during the festival. Kajol also serves food (prasad) to the devotees during Durga Puja and this year was joined by her son Yug Devgn.

After the success of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor also attended the Durga Puja pandal and prayed to the goddess. He posed for pictures with his friend Ayan Mukerji and Junoon aka Mouni Roy, who looked pretty in a white tissue saree. She wore a sindoor and completed her look with heavy jewellery.