Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn's party pics in a glam backless dress and high heels goes viral!

New Delhi: Superstar Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgn's latest party pictures with her gang of friends have surfaced online and fans are loving it. The popular star kid has already many dedicated fan pages to her name.

Nysa can be seen posing for the photo-op in a baby pink satin short backless dress with statement high heels. Her friends too happily strike a cool party pose for the clicks:

Recently, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse. Many fans pointed out how Nysa resembles her mommy Kajol and appreciated her for posing brilliantly.

Nysa Devgn has been papped on several occasions with mom Kajol or dad Ajay Devgn and often stays away from the shutterbugs. The stunning teenager headed to Singapore for her higher education but is currently with fam jam in Mumbai.

She did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn.