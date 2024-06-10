New Delhi: The 32-year-old actress Noor Malabika Das, who is known for her role in Kajol starrer web-series 'The Trial' was found dead in her Lokhandwala apartment. The cops recovered her body on June 6, 2024 after the neighbours reported that a foul smell coming from the flat.

According to a report in Mid-Day, cops broke the house door to enter the apartment and found Das's body hanging from the ceiling fan in decomposed state. Her mobile, diary and medicines have been taken for investigation.

The post-mortem was performed at the Goregaon’s Siddharth hospital. Her last rites were done by the police with the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles the cremation of unclaimed bodies in the city.

The report quoted a poice official as saying, "We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway."

Noor Malabika Das was from Assam and had featured in few films and web series, including 'The Good Wife 'Siskiyaan', 'Walkaman', 'Teekhi Chatni', 'Jaghanya Upaya', 'Charamsukh', 'Dekhi Andekhi', and 'Backrod Hustale' among others.

She was an avid social media user and had 163K followers on Instagram alone.