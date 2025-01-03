Kalki Koechlin Brings Back Nostalgia With Iconic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Video Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Mumbai: Fans of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, were hit with a wave of nostalgia when Kalki Koechlin, who played the memorable character Aditi, shared a heartwarming video just before the film’s re-release in theatres. The film, known for its portrayal of friendship, love, and the bittersweet passage of time, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. To celebrate its return to the big screen, Koechlin recreated a poignant moment from the film that struck a chord with fans.

In one of the film’s most emotional scenes, Kalki’s character, Aditi, sends a heartfelt video message to Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), inviting him to her wedding. As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani returned to theatres on January 3, 2025, Koechlin took to social media to recreate this memorable scene, bringing back the magic of that moment for fans.

She began the video with her signature playful style, asking, “Kaisi lag rahi hoon main? 11 saal baad bhi meri smile itni dangerous hai ki nahi?” (How do I look? Isn’t my smile dangerous even after 11 years?). With a lighthearted tone, she invited her followers to join in on the magic of friendship and adventure, encouraging them to leave behind their busy lives and reunite with the gang on the big screen. Wrapping up with the nostalgic line, “Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye na hum?” (How soon have we grown up?), she reminded everyone how quickly time has passed since the film’s release, making fans reflect on the precious moments shared with friends.

The video quickly went viral, crossing over 11 million views on Instagram. Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their excitement about the film’s re-release and expressing how the video brought back cherished memories of the film’s iconic moments. Kalki’s video became an emotional gateway for many to relive the themes of friendship, love, and the passage of time that defined the film.

As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani returns to theatres, Kalki’s sweet, nostalgic video acts as the perfect reminder of how the film continues to resonate with audiences, no matter how much time has passed. With fans rushing to theatres to relive the magic, Kalki’s recreation of Aditi’s heartfelt invitation is a beautiful invitation to celebrate the timeless bonds of friendship and the moments that define our lives.