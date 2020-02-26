Kalki Koechlin, in 'sleep deprived bliss', posts adorable pic with newborn daughter Sappho

New Delhi: Actress Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier in February, recently shared a heartwarming picture with their daughter and revealed her state of mind. "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss," Kalki wrote while sharing the monochrome picture, in which she smiles holding the baby.

First, take a look at the picture here:

Kalki and Guy have named their baby daughter Sappho. She announced the birth of Sappho by posting a picture of the baby's footprints on a paper. "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth," read an excerpt from her special post.

On Valentine's Day, Kalki elated the internet with a picture of the father-daughter duo sharing perfect smiles for a perfect frame.

"My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy Hershberg, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more... #valentineseveryday #marvelous #bestpartnerever," she captioned her post.

Kalki, 35, is dating Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, for a few years now. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.