Kalki Koechlin, in 'sleep deprived bliss', posts adorable pic with newborn daughter Sappho

New Delhi: Actress Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier in February, recently shared a heartwarming picture with their daughter and revealed her state of mind. "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss," Kalki wrote while sharing the monochrome picture, in which she smiles holding the baby.
Kalki and Guy have named their baby daughter Sappho. She announced the birth of Sappho by posting a picture of the baby's footprints on a paper. "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth," read an excerpt from her special post.
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC
On Valentine's Day, Kalki elated the internet with a picture of the father-daughter duo sharing perfect smiles for a perfect frame.
"My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy Hershberg, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more... #valentineseveryday #marvelous #bestpartnerever," she captioned her post.
Kalki, 35, is dating Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, for a few years now. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.