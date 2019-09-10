Kalki Koechlin's wish for ex-husband Anurag Kashyap has an 'AK-47' connection- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turned 47 on Tuesday. The maverick filmmaker received many quirky wishes on his birthday but no one could beat his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin's wish for him.

Sharing an artwork of a machine gun shooting flowers and butterflies, Kalki wrote, "Happy birthday AK-47. May you keep shooting wild and colourful films for very many years."

Anurag's girlfriend Shubhra Shetty also posted a funny wish for the filmmaker. Referring to his age, Shubhra wrote, "You have lived 17,166 days. Keep going."

To which, Anurag replied, "Thank you. And since you have lived only 9,547 days, so don't even compete."

The 26-year-old worked with Anurag at his now-defunct production house Phantom Films. While the filmmaker was rumoured to be dating Shubhra since 2015, it was only in 2018 Anurag admitted in being in a relationship.

"I'm in a relationship after a long time. I don't believe it is anybody's business to know. Everyone needs to be in love at some stage or the other. I love the emotion of love. Even at 90, I'll be in love," he told India Today.

Before marrying Kalki in 2011, Anurag was earlier married to Aarti Bajaj from 1997 to 2009.