Kamaal R Khan Arrested At Mumbai Airport in Connection With 2016 Case, Actor Blames Salman Khan

New Delhi: Controversial Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor-producer Kamaal Rashid Khan on Monday was nabbed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here when he was planning to catch a flight to Dubai.

He took to social media to highlight his plight, saying the Mumbai Police wanted him in a 2016 case and nabbed him when he was going to Dubai.

Khan said he was in Mumbai for the past one year and was attending the court regularly on all dates, and hinted at a plot to eliminate him.

"If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, so you all should know that it's a murder. And you all know, who is responsible," he said without taking any names. However, he alleged that Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan has blamed him for the purported failure of "Tiger-3" (2023).

Kamaal Khan has tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several media houses in his post.

In the past, Khan has been embroiled in several controversies for his remarks, tweets, film reviews against some other Bollywood celebrities, and even allegedly making communal utterances.