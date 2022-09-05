Kamaal R Khan sent to 14 days' Judicial Custody, read on to know details

New Delhi: Kamaal R Khan, who was arrested on Saturday, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after charges of 'demanding sexual favours and holding the complainant's hand' by the Versova Police.

The incident took place on the first week of January, 2019. KRK was arrested on Saturday and presented to the Bandra court on Sunday.

ANI tweeted the news on social media and wrote, "Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police."

Maharashtra | Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/kBd2EFIpDe — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

The other post read, "Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody: Versova Police."

Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody: Versova Police — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

According to Bombay Times, the complainant is an actor, singer and fitness model who told the cops that she met KRK in 2017 at a party. The critic introduced himself as a producer and allegedly promised her a film opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actress has also accused him of making explicit comments about her over the phone.

She had visited KRK's bungalow in January 2019, where he flashed her and tried to have sex with her, the complainant added.

An FIR was made in 2021 under Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult woman’s modesty).