KRK

Kamaal R Khan takes indirect dig at Salman over Umar Riaz's eviction from Bigg Boss 15, says 'Ahankar mein andha ho chuka hai'

As we all know, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz got eliminated in recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode after Salman Khan announced janta ka faisla which came against him. 

Kamaal R Khan takes indirect dig at Salman over Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15, says ‘Ahankar mein andha ho chuka hai’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As we all know, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz got eliminated in recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode after Salman Khan announced janta ka faisla which came against him. 

Now, Kamaal R Khan has reacted over the whole eviction episode of Umar and tweeted, “I don’t watch #BiggBoss  show. Lekin Suna Hai Ki #UmarRiaz Ke Saath Badi Na Insaafi Huyee Hai. Main Toh Kabse Kah Raha Hun, Ki Ye Aadmi Galat Hai. He hates outsiders. अहंकार में अंधा हो चुका है!..”

ba

While sympathizing with Umar, KRK took an indirect dig at Salman Khan and went on calling him arrogant and egoistic. 

For the unversed, Umar got evicted from the house due to getting physical violent at his fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal on the show. Even after getting numerous warnings from the host of the show, Umar crossed all the limits and was seen getting aggressive during several tasks due to which he got eliminated from the show.  

While some are in favour of the decision, Umar fans called it as an unfair decision and also demanded the makers to get him back on the show. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Well, the show has now been extended for two more weeks which will bring some sudden happiness and shocks for the housemates. 

Bigg Boss 15 consists of some of the most popular faces including– Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai among others. 

Bigg Boss 15 has now been extended for two more weeks and if rumours are to be believed then few more wild card entries will be expected to enter the house and so it will be interesting to see who will take the trophy home. 

Till then keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.  

 

