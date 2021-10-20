Kamya Punjabi reacts on Aryan Khan's bail rejection, calls it ‘harassment’

New Delhi: As soon as the Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was refused bail in the drugs case by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday (Oct 20), more and more celebrities starting coming out in open in support of SRK and his family.

From fans to the industry members, everyone reacted on the matter and started slamming the decision.

The recent one to show support to SRK in this hour of need was Television’s prominent face Kamya Panjabi who took to the Twitter and expressed her solidarity with the family.

She tweeted, “What has happened to our Judiciary system?Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased. This is harassment and a one sided opinion. There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest, etc. why keep in Jail? #AryanKhan.”

Earlier to this, other celebs who reacted on the matter involved Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker and Rahul Dholakia among others.

For the unversed, the bail application of all three accused including Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha has been rejected in relation to the cruise party drugs case.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act, according to PTI.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on a cruise ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

The NCB has arrested 20 people in connection with the cruise party drugs case so far including 18 males and 2 females - all lodged in separate jail barracks.

(With PTI inputs)