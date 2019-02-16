Kangana Ranaut accuses Shabana Azmi of 'promoting Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs', Azmi responds

New Delhi: After accusing Alia Bhatt of being Karan Johar's 'puppet', Kangana Ranaut found her new target in Shabana Azmi. The Manikarnika actress called her 'anti-national' and also questioned her initial decision to participate in Karachi Lit Fest. Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar were supposed to attend a literary event on her father Kaifi Azmi in Karachi but decided to skip the event as a sign of protest after the Pulwama attack.

Slamming Azmi, Kangana had told DNA, "People like Shabana Azmi calling for a halt on cultural exchange - they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs... Why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artists have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face? The film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemies' morals in many ways, but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions... Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is."

Shabana, however, had a dignified and calm response to Kangana's comments. She told In.com, "You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her.”

Earlier, the veteran actress in a series of tweets had condemned the dastardly attack on CRPF Jawans. She wrote, "#Pulwama attack There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families."