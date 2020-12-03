Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh's heated war of words over farmers' protest divides Twitterati!

New Delhi: The ongoing farmers' protest in the capital has got varied reactions online. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut courted controversy over her statement on an elderly Sikh woman protesting. In her tweet, she allegedly identified the Sikh woman wrongly as Bilkis Bano aka famous Dadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. After this fiasco, many slammed her for her wrong tweet.

Commenting on the same, Kangana and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh got into a heated war of words on Twitter and got fans divided. Take a look:

Oye dumbo baat wahi hai jab kisi ki citizenship gayi he nahin toh Saheen Baag dadi ne kiske kehne pe protests kiye? Jab MSP hataya he nahin toh phir wahi dadi kiske bhejne pe Farmers protests mein hissa le rahi hai? Kaun usko peeche se prompt karta hai when she speaks ? https://t.co/GZE2dyqVK3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Mera ya tumhara sahi hona zaroori nahin hai, desh ka sahi hona zaroori hai, tum log farmers ko bhatka rahe ho, pareshaan hoon main inn protests se aaye din in riots se iss khoon kharabe se, aur tum sab bhaagidaar ho ismein... remember that ... https://t.co/shhe4lyM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Sadian Maava RABB VARGIAN Jehda Sadi Maa Nu Bura Bole Oh Sadey Lai Koi STAR STOOR NI.. @KanganaTeam Jawab Zarur devi Sadi BEBE DA .. BHAJJ NA HUN.. Vaise Mainu Lagda Aj Lai Baut aa Engine Tera.. Jadon Dobara Khurk Hoi.. Das di.. PUNJABI TYAAR HEE REHNDE AA pic.twitter.com/8P4aher5MD — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Toh Bhai Aaj Ka Last Tweet @KanganaTeam Yeh Paltu Mashoor Hai Chatne Mai Aur Mudey Ko Divert Karne Mai.. Mudda Kisaani Da aa Te Asi Sare Kisaan’an De naal an. PEACEFUL TAREEKE Naal PUNJAB dian Maava Ton Maafi Mang Li Je KARMA THEEK KARNA AN TAN#FarmerProtest — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Several celebrities supported Diljit Dosanjh for speaking his mind. And no sooner Diljit started trending online.

Meanwhile, a lawyer from Punjab's Zirakpur sent a legal notice to the actress demanding an apology from her over her now-deleted tweet related to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, reported news agency ANI. In her tweet, Kangana had allegedly misidentified an old woman at the protests as Bilkis Dadi, who was a prominent protester at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations last year.