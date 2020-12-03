हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh's heated war of words over farmers' protest divides Twitterati!

Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh got into a heated war of words on Twitter and got fans divided. 

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh&#039;s heated war of words over farmers&#039; protest divides Twitterati!

New Delhi: The ongoing farmers' protest in the capital has got varied reactions online. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut courted controversy over her statement on an elderly Sikh woman protesting. In her tweet, she allegedly identified the Sikh woman wrongly as Bilkis Bano aka famous Dadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. After this fiasco, many slammed her for her wrong tweet. 

Commenting on the same, Kangana and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh got into a heated war of words on Twitter and got fans divided. Take a look: 

Several celebrities supported Diljit Dosanjh for speaking his mind. And no sooner Diljit started trending online.

Meanwhile, a lawyer from Punjab's Zirakpur sent a legal notice to the actress demanding an apology from her over her now-deleted tweet related to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, reported news agency ANI. In her tweet, Kangana had allegedly misidentified an old woman at the protests as Bilkis Dadi, who was a prominent protester at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations last year.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautDiljit DosanjhFarmers protestBilkis BanoBilkis DadiShaheen Bagh
Next
Story

Plea filed in Bombay HC to suspend Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle over 'extremist tweets'
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M46S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Political game of taking credit from farmers’ movement?