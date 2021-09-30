Kangana Ranaut arrives at airport without mask, netizens comment 'Board says no mask no entry'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport without a mask a few days ago. This led to her getting trolled on social media as netizens questioned why she was allowed to be maskless at the airport.

In a video shared by Vira Bhayani, Kangana can be seen stepping out of her car in a white kurta and sunglasses, however, she wasn't wearing a mask.

As soon as she got out, paps surrounded her and began requesting her for a picture.

The actress posed for the shutterbugs with a peace sign in the air.

Watch the video here:

Netizens commented on the post asking about her mask. While one user wrote, "Why doesn't she ever wear a mask?", another said, "Waah No mask No Entry ko kya Ignore kiya gaya."

The video showed her entering the airport without a mask while everyone else around her had worn a mask adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. This irked netizens quite a lot and they expressed their disapproval of her behaviour on social media.

On the work front, Kangana's latest film 'Thalaivii' has gathered her immense praise and appreciation. She will next be seen in 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad' and 'The Incarnation - Sita'.