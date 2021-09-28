Exclusive: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actors in our industry, says 'Thalaivii' co-star Raj Arjun

New Delhi: Actor Raj Arjun, with his roots in theatre, has impressed audiences and critics alike by bringing alive politician and movie producer RM Veerappan on-screen in 'Thalaivii'.

Although he's had his foot in the industry for over a decade, he catapulted to fame with his memorable role as the antagonist in Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' and has taken great strides in his career since then.

In an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, Raj Arjun speaks about how he prepared for his complex character in 'Thalaivii', co-stars Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, and Bhagyashree. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

What all went behind prepping up for your role in Thalaivii as RM Veerappan?

When you’re preparing for something such as a biopic that is authentic, one will only learn and gain knowledge as an actor. It takes a lot of energy because sometimes that ‘sur’ or note is not coming. You don’t know where to start – that is what happened with RM Veerappan also.

To understand my character, I had to know what was the thinking of RM Veerappan, why he was so passionate about his state and in love with Tamil Nadu. When I started thinking like this, gradually I was able to form the character.

I was watching a lot of videos and reading about him. I wanted to know the details of the real-life character I was playing. Then, with the help of National Award-winning makeup artist Pattanam Rasheed and costumes by Deepali Noor, I was able to enhance my character.

How was it working with Kangana Ranaut as a co-actor?

It was phenomenal, fantastic and a satisfying experience working with Kangana, one of the most talented actors in our industry. Whenever I saw her, she was in character, dedicated to her craft. I admired this quality in her. I had a great time working with my other co-stars as well such as Arvind Swamy, Nassar, and Bhagyashree. Even though we come from different language industries, I always felt welcomed by them.

Your struggle as an actor and passion for cinema is quite commendable. What was it that pushed you through all the obstacles you faced?

I knew that acting is the only thing in life that can give me satisfaction. I wanted to exist as an actor and make a mark for myself. Also, I did not want to die as a failure. This motivated me to fight and I wanted to set an example for my children as well. I showed my kids a happy face at home. I can’t be sulking or depressed because I’m not working. To keep them happy, I had to put on a happy face and that became my second nature over time.

From your vast experience, what advice would you give your daughter who is also an actor?

I tell her – ‘If you make it I will be the happiest person in my life. But if you even can't make it, it doesn’t make any difference. What matters is your happiness.’ Other than that, she goes through a lot of training and classes, which are essential for, to become an actress.

As far as work is concerned, I have never recommended her for a project. Neither am I going to do that in the future. She has to make it on her own, which is the way she has done it till now.

When you look back, what’s one thing you regret in your acting career?

I have done lots of films in various very small roles but I don’t regret any of them. That also was a learning experience. That's how I learned that I don't want to do these kinds of roles. On the contrary, I'm just thankful for my past experiences.

If you weren’t an actor, what profession would you have chosen?

I don't have an answer to this because I feel if I'm not an actor then I'm nothing. But if I wouldn’t have had a desire to become an actor, I would be handling my family business in Bhopal. On the off chance that I couldn’t make it as an actor in the industry, I would still handle my family business but do theatre as well.