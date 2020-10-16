Kangana Ranaut begins hardcore training, says 'have given Bollywood its first-ever legitimate action heroine' - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and posted a video of her prepping-up for her upcoming action entertainers. The talented actress can be seen acing her stunts at home with a help of a trainer.

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020

In 'Tejas', Kangana Ranaut plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. It is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. It will go on floors in December this year. Meanwhile, 'Dhakkad' is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

The movie is an action entertainer starring Kangana in the titular role. Other cast details are yet to be announced.