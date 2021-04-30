Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, other celebs mourn demise of 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar with heartfelt posts!

New Delhi: In addition to the myriad of lives COVID-19 has claimed, Chandro Tomar aka 'Shooter Dadi' also died due to the virus on Friday (April 30).

According to reports, the sharpshooter was experiencing COVID-related complications and before that was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 26.

Several eminent personalities and celebrities mourned Shooter Dadi's demise, who had won 30 national championships after the age of 60.

Bollywood actresses such as Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kangana Ranaut also paid tribute to the 'feminist icon'.

Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for the late sharpshooter, she wrote, "For the inspiration you will always be...You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you."

Bhumi also took to Instagram to share a special message for the late Chandro Tomar with pictures with the national legend.

The 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram to condole the death of Chandro Tomar with a picture of the Tomar showcasing her countless medals. She expressed her grief over Tomar's demise and wrote, "Heartbreaking! will miss you shooter Dadi ji".

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu share a special bond with the late Chandro Tomar as they had featured in Chandro and her sister Prakashi Tomar's biographical film named 'Saand ki Aankh.

