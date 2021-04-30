हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, other celebs mourn demise of 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar with heartfelt posts!

Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, and Bhumi Pednekar recently took to social media to mourn the untimely demise of 'Shooter Dadi' aka Chandro Tomar with emotional messages.

Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, other celebs mourn demise of &#039;Shooter Dadi&#039; Chandro Tomar with heartfelt posts!
Instagram

New Delhi: In addition to the myriad of lives COVID-19 has claimed, Chandro Tomar aka 'Shooter Dadi' also died due to the virus on Friday (April 30).

According to reports, the sharpshooter was experiencing COVID-related complications and before that was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 26.

Several eminent personalities and celebrities mourned Shooter Dadi's demise, who had won 30 national championships after the age of 60. 

Bollywood actresses such as Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kangana Ranaut also paid tribute to the 'feminist icon'. 

Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for the late sharpshooter, she wrote, "For the inspiration you will always be...You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you."

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar also paid tribute to the national icon by taking to her Twitter, she wrote, "Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi"

Bhumi also took to Instagram to share a special message for the late Chandro Tomar with pictures with the national legend.

Have a look at her post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

 

The 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram to condole the death of Chandro Tomar with a picture of the Tomar showcasing her countless medals. She expressed her grief over Tomar's demise and wrote, "Heartbreaking! will miss you shooter Dadi ji".

kangana

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu share a special bond with the late Chandro Tomar as they had featured in Chandro and her sister Prakashi Tomar's biographical film named 'Saand ki Aankh.

The 2019 Bollywood film Saand ki Aankh featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar was based on the life of sharp-shooter sisters - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

