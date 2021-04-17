Kangana Ranaut blasts Karan Johar over Kartik Aaryan's ouster from 'Dostana 2', says 'like Sushant Singh Rajput, don't go after him'

New Delhi: Soon after news of actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dharma Productions' much-talked-about venture 'Dostana 2' made headlines, the internet flooded with varied reactions. One of the first celebs to express her opinion on it was Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and blasted Karan Johar over Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2. In a series of tweets, Kangana slammed KJo and said that please leave Kartik alone and don't make another Sushant Singh Rajput out of him. Take a look:

Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos... https://t.co/VJioWHk38i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos...

Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also

Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love

Dharma Productions in its official statement said that the makers will be re-casting for 'Dostana 2' but nowhere mentioned that Kartik Aaryan has been replaced, specifically.

Dostana 2 was announced in 2019 by Karan Johar. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role with newbie Laksh Lalwani along with Kartik.

The romantic comedy film is directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. It is a sequel to the 2008 release 'Dostana' co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.