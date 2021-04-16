हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan REPLACED from Karan Johar's Dostana 2 due to 'professional reasons', fans shout 'nepotism rocks'

Kartik Aaryan REPLACED from Karan Johar&#039;s Dostana 2 due to &#039;professional reasons&#039;, fans shout &#039;nepotism rocks&#039;

New Delhi: The nation's current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been replaced from Karan Johar's much-talked-about 'Dostana 2'. The big update on Dharma Productions venture has left his fans shocked. So much so that #KartikAaryan is trending big time on social media ever since the news broke. 

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and confirmed the news. He wrote: #Dostana2 UPDATE - #KartikAryan has been replaced by Dharma Production due to some professional reasons, some other actor will be casted in replacement of Kartik.

Dostana 2 was announced in 2019 by Karan Johar. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role with newbie Laksh Lalwani along with Kartik. 

No official statement about Kartik Aaryan's replacement from the film has been made by the production house as yet, neither the actor has spoken anything on it. 

The romantic comedy film is directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. It is a sequel to the 2008 release 'Dostana' co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. 

 

