Kangana Ranaut calls Vidya Balan ‘terrific’ in ‘The Dirty Picture’, says ‘am a top actress despite no films with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about her journey in the film industry, films she regretted turning down, and how rose to become a top actress in Bollywood on her own in an interview with a leading daily.

When asked if she regretted not taking up a film, the 'Tanu weds Manu' actress also told Times of India that she wished she could have seen the potential in the film ‘The Dirty Picture’. However, the actress praised Vidya Balan's performance in the film and calling it 'terrific'.

She said, "Not really. But I think ‘The Dirty Picture’, just like I always said, turned out to be so wonderful! But I don’t think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan because she was terrific in that. But yes, sometimes I feel that I didn’t see the potential in that film. I was not given anything on the platter."

Ranaut also spoke about how she is a self-made actress. She explains that has always made the most of her opportunities even though she never did 'conventional' films with popular directors such as Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dharma Productions, Yash Raj Films, or a 'Khan film'.

She said, "A dialogue in my upcoming film goes, ‘If life gave me an ounce, I gave it back a pound’ and similarly, I made so much from my off-beat films! I became a mainstream star from parallel or off-beat films only. I have completely made the most of my opportunities, multiplied the outcome of my opportunities into another proportion altogether.

"I have never done one of those conventional films of Rajkumar Hirani or Sanjay Leela Bhansali or even Dharma Productions, YRF or any of the Khans' films. I have done none of that but still, I’m the top leading actress who has made a name for herself. It is a case study on its own. Though I failed to see the opportunity in ‘The Dirty Picture’, I don’t regret it," she added.

Earlier, Kangana had made headlines when she had posted an opinionated video on her Instagram, talking about the COVID-19 crisis and India's international image. The actress had voiced her opinion against people that are criticizing India's healthcare system on international platforms and slammed them for tarnishing India's image.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the biopic of late legendary actress-politician J Jayalalithaa - Thalaivi. The film marks Kangana Ranaut's first trilingual, releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu simultaneously.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films have been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The ambitious project is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios.