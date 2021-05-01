हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut turns producer with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', set for her digital debut

 Kangana Ranaut dives into webspace with her production house Manikarnika Films and launches its logo on Saturday.

Kangana Ranaut turns producer with &#039;Tiku Weds Sheru&#039;, set for her digital debut

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming film "Tiku Weds Sheru", a love story and a satire. Kangana dives into webspace with her production house Manikarnika Films and launches its logo on Saturday.

"With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said.

"We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.

Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps.

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautTiku Weds SheruManikarnika filmsdigital producer
