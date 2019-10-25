Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali with 'Thalaivi' team in LA

Los Angeles: It's Diwali time and actress Kangana Ranaut seems to be in full festive spirit. She is currently in Los Angeles to prepare for her upcoming film "Thalaivi", which is based on the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Amidst her work schedule, Kangana took out some time and held a little Diwali bash with the film's team.

A few pictures and videos were posted on Kangana's official Instagram handle, which is managed by her team.

In the video, Kangana is seen having dinner with her sister Rangoli and the 'Thalaivi' team and also had a small anarkali firecracker placed on the table to celebrate Diwali.

"Diwali came early for Kangana as she preps for Thalaivi in L.A," the caption read.

Titled "Thalaivi" in Tamil and "Jaya" in Hindi, the film will be directed by A.L. Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers down South who has earlier directed landmark films such as "Madrasapattinam" and "Deiva Thirumagal".

Written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad of "Baahubali" and "Manikarnika" fame, the film will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment.