Kangana Ranaut claims 'Javed chacha' got warrant against her with Maharashtra govt help

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took a jibe at lyricist Javed Akhtar for issuing a warrant against her. A Mumbai court had issued a bailable warrant against Kangana the day before (March 1), when she failed to appear for the hearing of Akhtar's defamation case against her.

"Another day another FIR, yesterday Javed chacha with help of Maharashtra government got a warrant issued for me and now another FIR for supporting farmer's bill, meanwhile those who spread lies about this Bill and Farmer's genocide also caused riots, face no consequences. Thanks," Kangana tweeted.

Kangana's latest FIR is against the statements she has made on the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi.

In a second tweet in Hindi she took a jibe at the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The actress wrote, "Kitne bhi zulm karlo, mera ghar tod do yah mujhe jail bhej do, yah jhooth failakar mujhe badnaam kar do, main nahi darne wali, mujhe sudharne ki koshish karne walon main tumhe sudharkar dam lungi, karlo jitni koshish karni hai mujhe abala bechari banane ki, main baaghi paida hui thi, baaghi hi rahungi (No matter how much you oppress, break my house or send me to jail, or spread lies about me, I'm not scared. Those of you who are trying to correct me, I'll relax only after correcting you. No matter how much you try to portray me as a helpless woman, I was born a rebel and will always be so)."

On Monday, Kangana visited her Bandra office for a meeting, and later tweeted to express that visit left her heartbroken. The actress also shared pictures of the destroyed office.

In September 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished parts of Kangana's office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.