Kangana Ranaut condemns Red Fort incident, says those supporting rioters should be arrested

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to express her views on the current row and said that all Indians who were supporting the ongoing riots are terrorists.

Kangana posted the tweet from her verified account and said, "Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands."

Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can’t have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands. https://t.co/JVzLO4hqEU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

"Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #RedFort," the actress wrote in a separate tweet.

Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #दिल्ली_पुलिस_लठ_बजाओ #RedFort pic.twitter.com/pWhXtOrqkx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

The actress also shared a video speaking in Hindi, where she said: "We have become a joke in front of the world today. We have no prestige left. We don't care if the Prime Minister of another nation is our guest, we can sit naked in front of them. If this goes on, there will be no progress in this country. Whoever supports this so-called farmers' protest should be jailed. They have reduced our nation, its government and Supreme Court into a joke."

Kangana's comment comes after photographs of protesting farmers hoisting their flags at Red Fort on Republic Day went viral on various social media platforms.

Several other celebrities also reacted to the incident condemning it.

"Undesirable turn of events. I have supported this peaceful protest from day one, however this violent turn is condemnable. And, on this sacred day, only the Tricolour should fly aloft the Red Fort," tweeted Gul Panag.

Undesirable turn of events.

I have supported this peaceful protest from day one, however this violent turn is condemnable.

And, on this sacred day, only the Tricolour should fly aloft the Red Fort. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021

The protesting farmers who have gathered at various borders of Delhi-NCR, were peaceful for over 60 days, but they left behind a trail of vandalism and violence in the wake of their ‘tractor rally’ in Delhi on Republic Day. They clashed with the police personnel in several parts of the national capital.