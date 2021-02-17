Kangana Ranaut declares she belongs on the battlefield and it is her place of solace

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut calling herself a ‘ hot blooded Kshatriya’ (a hot blooded warrior) says that she belongs on the battlefield and she loves the sound of clashing swords.

The ‘Queen’ actor took to Twitter to share these details. In a tweet she wrote, “You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict,you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords,for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs.” Kangana attached her photo from her upcoming action thriller film ‘Dhaakad’ along with the tweet.

You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict,you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords,for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs. pic.twitter.com/FLToSOqUN9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

Commenting on this tweet, Kangana again tweeted, “Confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya... #Rajputwoman My only true lover my battle field, the only place where I never feel out of place #Dhaakad”.

Confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya... #Rajputwoman

My only true lover my battle field, the only place where I never feel out of place #Dhaakad https://t.co/5MkoVrSobn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

Actor Kangana Ranaut is very active on the microblogging site Twitter. She is famous for openly sharing her controversial opinions on the site. Her two tweets on the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi were taken down by Twitter. A statement issued by Twitter on it and many other similar tweets by other people read, “We have taken action on tweets that were in violation of the Twitter rules in line with our range of enforcement options.”

Kangana has recently opened her account on the social media app Koo. It is an Indian version of the microblogging site Twitter. She shared the news via her Twitter account on the same. “This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you join. Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App,” read Kangana’s tweet.

This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you join Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App - https://t.co/ioJ4gaSOP6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 15, 2021

Apart from Kangana, many other celebrities like Anupam Kher, Ashutosh Rana, and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad have also joined the Koo app.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad and in Thalaivi and Tejas.