Kangana Ranaut joins Koo app, announces on Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut joined Koo app and took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sharing the update, the ‘Queen’ actress encouraged others to do the same.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you join. Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App.” Her bio on the Indian microblogging platform read, “Desh Bhakt. Hot blooded Kshatriya woman.”

This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you join Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App - https://t.co/ioJ4gaSOP6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 15, 2021

Kangana is the latest celebrity to join the Koo app with more than 29 thousand followers so far. Apart from her, actors Anupam Kher, Ashutosh Rana, politicians including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad have also joined the Koo app till now.

Film industry mocked me, ganged up n still filing cases but i demolished them, they will never be able to recover from where I hit them, @Twitter bullied and suppressed me,it’s time is also up, with the power of honesty n strength of character an individual can challenge giants. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

Kangana is known for voicing her opinions frequently on social media. Her tweets have led to several controversies as well. Twitter recently deleted her two tweets over violation of its guidelines.

On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad', directed by Razneesh Ghai. It is slated for a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. The movie also includes Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also has ‘Thalaivi’ and ‘Tejas’ in her kitty.