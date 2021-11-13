Kangana Ranaut DEFENDS her 'Independence was bheek' remark, claims will return Padma Award if proven wrong!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut courted yet another controversy after her recent statement on 'Independence was bheek' and that country got real independence in 2014. She said it at a leading News channel's summit.

Her remarks made on a public platform irked many and several leaders demanded action against her. In fact, some even took to the streets to burn her effigies and growing calls were made that her Padma Shri award be taken back.

Now, defending her stance, the actress took to Instagram and shared several screenshots claiming she is not the first one to call a certain political party a begger. Take a look at her controversial remarks shared on gram story:

Kangana Ranaut made the controversial statement a day after being awarded the Padma Shri. The Mahila Congress in Jodhpur filed a police complaint against the actress. Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor bashed Kangana alleging that her statement was an insult to the sacrifice of freedom fighters.

NSUI workers in Mumbai also held a protest outside the actor’s residence for her controversial statement.

Political leaders, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, are among the host of people who criticised Ranaut for her statement.

