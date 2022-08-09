NewsLifestylePeople
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut down with Dengue, continues work on 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency', as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut down with Dengue, continues work on 'Emergency'

Mumbai: Even though she is unwell and has been diagnosed with dengue, actress Kangana Ranaut did not stop working on her upcoming film 'Emergency'. Kangana Ranaut's production team hails the actress for working in spite of dengue.

The team of Manikarnika films mentioned on their story with a picture of Kangana: "When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it's not passion it's madness...our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration

Kangana replied: Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit..thanks for the kind words.

'Emergency', as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

Previously, Kangana has played the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalitha in 'Thalaivi' and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in 'Manikarnika'.

The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as 'Kahaani', 'Pink', 'Raid' and 'Airlift'.


 

Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut dengueDengueemergencykangana ranaut newsemergency film

