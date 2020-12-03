हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut fumes at Diljit Dosanjh, calls him 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu' in row over elderly Sikh woman in farmers protest

Kangana Ranaut fumes at Diljit Dosanjh, calls him &#039;Karan Johar Ke Paltu&#039; in row over elderly Sikh woman in farmers protest

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has again courted controversy over her statement on an elderly woman in farmer's protest. The fiery actress had tweeted, wrongly identifying the Sikh woman as Bilkis Bano aka famous Dadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. After this fiasco, many slammed her for her wrong tweet. 

Punjabi and Bollywood heartthrob tweeted:  "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything)." 

After this, Kangana hit back at the singer-actor saying: 

Meanwhile, a lawyer from Punjab's Zirakpur sent a legal notice to the actress demanding an apology from her over her now-deleted tweet related to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, reported news agency ANI. In her tweet, Kangana had allegedly misidentified an old woman at the protests as Bilkis Dadi, who was a prominent protester at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations last year.

 

