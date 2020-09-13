हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gets another notice from BMC, this time for 'illegal construction' at home

On September 9, Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office was demolished by the BMC citing 'illegal construction' ahead of her arrival in the city.

Kangana Ranaut gets another notice from BMC, this time for &#039;illegal construction&#039; at home
Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, the actress has got now got a notice by the department over 'illegal construction' at her home in Khar. According to BMC, there are more irregularities in the construction at her home than her office in Pali Hill. 

Kangana stays on the 5th floor of a building located in Khar West. She has three flats in the building. 

On September 9, Kangana's Mumbai office was demolished by the BMC citing 'illegal construction' ahead of her arrival in the city 

Later, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the demolition of the office, asking the BMC to file a reply on the actress' petition. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' and sought a stay on the demolition process. 

The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.

The demolition notice was issued by the BMC on Tuesday under section 351 of the MMC Act and the civic body gave her 24 hours to respond to the notice. 

A day before, Kangana took to her social media handles and shared a copy of the reply by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to the BMC notice on the demolition of her property in Mumbai. 

Kangana got into trouble after her controversial Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) remark on Twitter against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's threat. She accused Sanjay Raut of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. 

