Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gets teary-eyed at 'Thalaivi' trailer launch

Venturing into the South Indian entertainment industry with Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut felt extremely welcomed and valued, having treated with immense respect for her craft, the actor poured her heart expressing her gratitude towards the director for accepting her wholeheartedly.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Recipient of four National Film Awards, Kangana Ranaut is not just a brilliant performer but also a prolific filmmaker. As the actor gears up for the release of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi', Kangana Ranaut got emotional while opening up about her bond with director Vijay and spoke about how he empowered her.

The Padma Shri recipient said, "Never in my life have I met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent. I'm getting emotional, I'm not usually like that, but I want to say that he is one person, who has made me feel good about my talent. Usuallythe camaraderie they show with male hero, is never shown with an actress. But as a director, I learnt from him how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership.”

Earlier also Kangana Ranaut took to social media penning a heartfelt note for her director praising him at the wrap of the film.

Thalaivi marks Kangana Ranaut's first trilingual, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Tracing the inspirational journey of Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi offers insights into the varied phases of the legend's cinematic as well as political life.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films have been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.

 

