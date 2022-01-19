हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gives major fitness goals with latest 'pilate session' snap

The 'Queen' actor is one such Bollywood diva who is not only adored for her onscreen performance but also for her fit body. 

Kangana Ranaut gives major fitness goals with latest &#039;pilate session&#039; snap
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut's latest workout post is giving major midweek motivation to her fans.

The 'Queen' actor is one such Bollywood diva who is not only adored for her onscreen performance but also for her fit body. Sharing some fitness motivation for her fans, Ranaut took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse into her pilates session.

In the post, the 34-year-old was seen working on her core with the help of her fitness instructor. "Morning exercise with one and only @namratapurohit," the `Fashion` star wrote.

Kangana Ranaut

Earlier in the day, Ranaut also shared two snaps from the birthday party of Sohel Maklai- the producer of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'. 
The actor also noted that she reunited with the 'Dhaakad' team last night.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Apart from 'Dhaakad', she will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut pilateKangana Ranaut filmKangana Ranaut Dhaakadkangana ranaut songkangana ranaut tejas
Next
Story

Lata Mangeshkar stable, to be home only after docs approval: Spokesperson

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Republic Day: In the memory of Subhash Chandra Bose, this is going to be special on the republic day