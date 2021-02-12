हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Dhaakad

'Dhaakad' Kangana Ranaut works non-stop for action stunts, shares all 'bruised up' pic from sets!

Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh “gave a memorandum to the SP, stating that they won’t allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for `Dhakad` if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets.’’ Recently, Twitter had deleted some of her controversial tweets over the farmers` protest. 

&#039;Dhaakad&#039; Kangana Ranaut works non-stop for action stunts, shares all &#039;bruised up&#039; pic from sets!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut posted a behind the scenes (BTS) picture from her upcoming action film ‘Dhaakad’ on Friday (February 12). 

In the post, Kangana revealed that she pulled a 14 hours night shift and this was her 10th night shift. Photobombing Kangana’s picture, director Razneesh Ghai makes a goofy appearance in the picture. 

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief ⁦@RazyGhai⁩ be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..Well I am all yours ..... bring it on. #Dhaakad.” 

Meanwhile, as per reports, Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh “gave a memorandum to the SP, stating that they won’t allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for `Dhakad` if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets.’’

“They said they would protest against her on February 12 and 13," ANI quoted Nitesh Patel, Betul Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) as saying.

Kangana is an avid Twitter user and has made several remarks on the ongoing farmers' protest. Recently, Twitter had deleted some of her controversial tweets over the farmers` protest. 

Kangana had earlier posted her pictures depicting 'massive transformation' in her upcoming films ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Thalaivi’. She had also compared herself to Hollywood actress Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DhaakadKangana RanautRazneesh Ghai
Next
Story

This Valentine's Day watch five unusual movies with your partner!

Must Watch

PT6M3S

Bollywood Breaking: To whom did Aamir's daughter Ira declare love?