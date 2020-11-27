हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad, shares latest pic!

Kangana and Sanjay Dutt were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad where the actress is shooting her next.

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad, shares latest pic!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has begun shooting for her upcoming projects. The actress recently had a chance meeting with superstar Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad and the actress decided to share a picture on social media.

Kangana tweeted: When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health

Kangana and Sanjay Dutt were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad where the actress is shooting her next.

Sanju Baba recently announced that he has recovered from his critical illness. On the occasion of his kids' birthday, Dutt thought of sharing the good news with fans.

Dutt was first hospitalised in August this year after complaining of breathing issues. The actor stayed in the hospital for two days and later, he revealed that he is taking a sabbatical from work for medical treatment. However, Sanjay Dutt didn't reveal about his ailment.

Ahead of his initial treatment, wife Maanayata Dutt issued a statement to update about the actor's health but refrained from speaking about the cancer diagnosis.   

However, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his official Twitter account on August 11.

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautSanjay DuttKanganaSanjay Dutt healthCancerstage 3 lung cancerLung cancer
Next
Story

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev go for couples therapy
  • 93,09,787Confirmed
  • 1,35,715Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M47S

Farmers protest : Delhi commuters facing trouble with sealed borders