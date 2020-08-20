Kangana Ranaut mentions Hrithik Roshan in a tweet referring to Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, netizens can't keep calm!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her feisty and fiery statements. Her social media handle is equally creating a storm online. While Kangana' Team officially handles her Twitter and Instagram, often her statements hog the limelight and create a controversy.

Recently, the official handle of Kangana Ranaut shared a news piece on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged relationship with 'Kedarnath' co-star Sara Ali Khan which was based on late actor's friend's social media post.

A fan posted on the article and soon Kangana replied with a tweet referring to actor Hrithik Roshan.

As soon as she mentioned the 'Super 30' actor, netizens couldn't keep calm and soon Hrithik Roshan started trending on Twitter. While some sympathised with the actress and her alleged past with the actor, others backed the 'War' superstar with memes and posts on the two splashed all over.

Kangana has been in the news for publicly calling out Bollywood biggies and questioning their silence on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into his death case.