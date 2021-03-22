Kangana Ranaut now has second-most National Awards, know who is first!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday (March 22) won National Award for Best Actress for her films ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’. With one more award in her kitty, Kangana has reached the second spot of bagging the most National Awards.

Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi, who has bagged five awards, is the actress with the most National Film Awards.

Kangana earlier won National Awards for 'Fashion' in 2008, 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' in 2015, and 'Queen' in 2014. Kangana made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Anurag Basu’s ‘Gangster’.

Taking to Twitter, the actress dropped a video to express her gratitude. “Everybody, thank you very much, for making this film a success,” she said, adding, “Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please,” she can be heard saying in the video.

The actress has made a space in the entertainment industry with diverse roles. Known for her straight from the shoulder personality, the actress often courts controversies for her views and opinions.

Kangana, who officially joined Twitter in 2020, is an avid social media user. Her tweets have also landed her in legal trouble. From farmers protest to ripped jeans, Kangana has been vocal about her ideology and opinions on several social and political issues.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Kangana has Jayalalithaa's biopic ‘Thalaivi’, Razneesh Ghai’s ‘Dhaakad’ and Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline.