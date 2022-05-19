Varanasi: Amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that `Lord Shiva doesn`t need a structure, he exists in each and every particle in Kashi`.

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film which also stars Arjun Rampal in a key role will hit theatres on May 20.

Kangana visited Kashi Viswanath Temple to seek blessings for her movie and also performed a special Ganga Arti.



Kangana Ranaut said, "Just like there is Shri Krishna everywhere in Mathura and Lord Shri Ram everywhere in Ayodhya, similarly Lord Shiva exists everywhere."

"Lord Shiva doesn`t need a structure, he exists in each and every particle of Kashi", added the actor raising the `Har Har Mahadev` slogan.

Her statement comes after the Supreme Court asked the Varanasi district magistrate to secure the wazu khana area where a Shivling was claimed to have been found during a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, without restricting the rights of Muslims to offer namaz.