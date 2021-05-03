हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut reacts on oxygen shortage, says if ‘humans disappear, earth will flourish’

Actress Kangana Ranaut is unhappy with more and more oxygen plants being set up to meet the shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and says how are we going to compensate for the oxygen taken away from nature.

Kangana Ranaut reacts on oxygen shortage, says if ‘humans disappear, earth will flourish’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is unhappy with more and more oxygen plants being set up to meet the shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and says how are we going to compensate for the oxygen taken away from nature.

The ‘Thalaivi’ star took to her Twitter account on Monday (May 3) and expressed her concern in a series of tweets.

Kangana’s first tweet stated that the disappearance of humans will cause earth to flourish. “Remember any other life if disappears from earth even microbes or insects it will affect fertility of soil and Mother Earth’s health she will miss them but if humans disappear Earth will only and only flourish,if you aren’t her lover or child you are just unnecessary #PlantTrees,” read the 34-year-old tweet.

She then claimed along with arranging for oxygen, the government should announce a ‘relief for nature also’. Kangana has tweeted at a time when various other celebrities are raising funds to buy oxygen concentrators and tanks to save people’s lives, whereas the ‘Queen’ actress is calling people ‘miserable pests’ who are ‘only taking never giving back to nature’.

“Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?,” wrote Kangana.

Her last tweet questioned building on oxygen plants and read, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees”.

The actress's tweet against building of oxygen plants does not take into consideration the many people who are succumbing to death due to severe shortage of oxygen cylinders for COVID patients in India.

Kangana had earlier slammed a Twitter user who asked her to help COVID patients, like other celebrities.

The actress reverted, “Twitter is not the only way to help people, I am helping people with beds, medicines, vaccines, oxygen... I have too many in my own professional and personal circle who are calling me and asking for help, I am not doing it for the gallery...understood dummy?”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in AL Vijay’s biopic on previous movie star and three times Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa called ‘Thalaivi.’

She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ and Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’.

