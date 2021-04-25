हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut defends herself over calling Taapsee Pannu ‘she-man’, says she’s got ‘tough looks’!

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again courted controversy. The ‘Thalaivi’ actress is being called out for calling actress Taapsee Pannu ‘she-man’.

Kangana Ranaut defends herself over calling Taapsee Pannu ‘she-man’, says she’s got ‘tough looks’!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again courted controversy. The ‘Thalaivi’ actress is being called out for calling actress Taapsee Pannu ‘she-man’.

Kangana  on Saturday (April 24) replied to a sarcastic tweet by Urban Dictionary which define Taapsee Pannu as the “Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She’s also called as the ‘Sasti Copy’ of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient - Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang. Taapsee Pannu is a walmart version of Kangana Ranaut”.

The definition is intended to poke fun at all the things that Kangana has accused Taapsee of - from being a ‘Sasti copy’ (cheap imitation) of herself to a B-grade actress.

Commenting on the post by Urban Dictionary, Kangana commented, “Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today ....”.

This did not go down well with Twitter users who thought Kangana’s comment was unnecessary and malicious.

Responding to one one of the upset Twitter user, Kangana commented, “Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan.... I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks ... why you thinking only negative I don’t understand…”.

This is not the first time Kangana has poked fun at Taapsee. She has at numerous times called a variety of names to the actress calling herself her role model.

Taapsee, who generally hits back at Kangana’s comments, has not responded yet to the current controversy.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in AL Vijay’s biopic on previous movie star and three times Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa called ‘Thalaivi.’

She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ and Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’.

