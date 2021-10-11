हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Thalaivii' trending in Pakistan, jokes 'deshdrohi sirf isi desh me nahi hain'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared a screenshot of her film 'Thalaivii' trending on Netflix in Pakistan.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to &#039;Thalaivii&#039; trending in Pakistan, jokes &#039;deshdrohi sirf isi desh me nahi hain&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has been enjoying the roaring success she got for her Jayalalitha biopic 'Thalaivii'. She has often reshared positive reviews of the A. L. Vijay film which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

On Monday, she shared a screenshot showing 'Thalaivii' to be on the top 10 list on Netflix Pakistan. Commenting on the same, she wrote, "Art has no barriers, love from India."

Take a look at her story:

kangana

The actress also tried to have a little fun and made a comment on deshdrohis in Pakistan. She said, "On a lighter note jaan ke tasalli hue deshadrohi sirf isi desh me nahi hain (I feel relieved to know that traitors are not just present in our country)."

kangana

Kangana-starrer Thalaivii, which had a short theatrical window as the film was made available on OTT platforms only days later, got only limited screens at multiplexes. 

The film had garnered immense praise and appreciation from both critics and the audience. She will next be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad'. Kangana has also been roped in for 'The Incarnation - Sita'.

Apart from these, she is also working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautThalaiviiPakistanKangana Ranaut Instagram
Next
Story

Justin Bieber wishes to have baby with wife Hailey by end of 2021

Must Watch

PT8M11S

Space plays an important role in connecting world: PM Modi