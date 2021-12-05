हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut remembers J Jayalalithaa on her 5th death anniversary

On the occasion of fifth death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has now paid homage to the legendary actress turned politician. 

Kangana Ranaut remembers J Jayalalithaa on her 5th death anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, paid homage to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to mark her fifth death anniversary.

amma

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a picture of Jayalalithaa and wrote, "On Amma's Punyatithi... remembering the Iron Lady...Purchai Dr. J. Jayalalithaa."

Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister six times, breathed her last on December 5, 2016, after being treated for various ailments in a hospital for almost 75 days.

For the unversed, Kangana has essayed the role of Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii', which released earlier this year.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautJ Jayalalithaa5th death anniversaryTamil Naduchief minister
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth INR 10 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Report

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat