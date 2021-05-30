Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard arrested over alleged ‘rape charges’

New Delhi: In a recent development, actress Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard, Kumar Hegde, has been arrested by Mumbai police over alleged rape and cheating charges.

Kumar Hegde, accused of raping a beautician on the pretext of marriage, was nabbed by the police in the Heggadahalli village in Mandya district of Karnataka according to statement given by a DN Nagar police station official to PTI.

"A team under sub inspector Virendra Bhosle held Hegde a day before he was supposed to get married to another girl. A 30-year-old woman, who works as a beautician, had last week filed a complaint of rape against him. The woman said they knew each other for eight years and he had, in June last year, proposed marriage, which she accepted," he told the agency.

However, their relationship went awry soon after, as on April 27 this year, he borrowed a huge sum of Rs 50,000 attributing it to his mother's death and went radio-silent after evading to his hometown with the cash.

An official told PTI that he had stopped all communication with the woman after he reached his native place.

"After the woman found out he was planning to marry another girl in a matter of days, she approached police and Hegde was charged with rape, unnatural sex and cheating, and arrested," the official informed the agency.

Interestingly, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has not released any official statement on Kumar Hegde’s arrest and rape charges as yet.

(With PTI inputs)