Kangana Ranaut Says Aamir Khan Was Her 'Best Friend And Mentor' Before 'Legal Battle' With Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were engaged in a public tiff, after she talked about her "silly ex" in an interview. 

Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 04:33 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that Bollywood star Aamir Khan used to be her best friend before her much-talked about legal battle started with actor Hrithik Roshan. Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her having a conversation with Aamir on the sets of the TV show 'Satyamev Jayate'. She also talked about how the 'Dangal' star used to guide and mentor her with the choices.

In the clip, Kangana could be seen talking about how she has consciously said no to dance numbers in Bollywood after she witnessed a young girl dancing to an item number.

She added captions: "Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din."

"One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear - it was one woman against entire industry."

Kangana and Hrithik were engaged in a public tiff, after she talked about her "silly ex" in an interview. This led to mud-slinging, leaked e-mails, pictures and chats.

