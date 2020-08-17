Kangana Ranaut says her Twitter account might be suspended any minute by movie mafia: Will utilise this time to expose them

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is quite vocal about her opinions on social media, has shared that her Twitter account may be suspended by movie mafias, who think that her "talks are unidimensional". She added that will "utilise this time to expose them".

A tweet by Team Kangana Ranaut on Twitter read, "My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia, their antinational and Hinduphobic racket. I know my time is limited here, they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them."

Kangana is not on social media, her team operates her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The actress has been staying in Manali with her family since the lockdown began in March. Recently, her mother also organised a puja at home for Kangana's safety.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in 'Panga', has 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad' in the pipeline.