Kangana Ranaut shares post for sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Aksht Ranaut on Siblings Day, shares precious childhood pics!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account on Siblings Day which was on Saturday (April 10) to share beautiful childhood photos of herself with her elder sister Rangoli Chandel and younger brother Aksht Ranaut.

The ‘Thalaivi’ actress also revealed her mother had a son before the three of them were born who died as an infant.

“Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together,” read the 34-years-old actress post.

Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together pic.twitter.com/ON98vn7Bjd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 10, 2021

Kangana is very close to her siblings and keeps posting photos with them. Earlier she took to her Instagram account to wish sister Rangoli on her birthday and share sneak-peeks from Aksht’s wedding festivities.



On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in AL Vijay’s biopic on previous movie star and three times Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa called ‘Thalaivi.’

She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ and Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’.

Kangana’s film ‘Thalaivi’, which was all set to release in theatres on April 23, has been indefinitely postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.