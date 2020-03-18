हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut showers nephew Prithvi with kisses as she arrives in Manali to spend time with family

New Delhi: Owing to the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare, celebrities are spending time at home with their family and friends and actress Kangana Ranaut landed in Manali on Tuesday to make the most of the break. Pictures of Kangana with nephew Prithvi have taken over social media and they are way too cute for words. Informing about Kangana's arrival, her sister Rangoli said, "Maasi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn't all that bad because of Corona, now our baby girl will be with us for her birthday."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Kangana will turn 31on March 23 and this time, she can celebrate her special day with the family. The coronavirus outbreak has forced people to stay indoors as a preventive measure. Film and TV shoots have been stalled till March 31. Malls, gyms, theatres have also been shut at several places across India. Various events, award functions, interviews, shooting schedules stand postponed or canceled in view of the outbreak. 

On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen in 'Panga', has 'Thalaivi' in the pipeline. It is a film on late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and Kangana plays the titular role. She also has 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad' in her kitty.

